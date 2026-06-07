Video: Cinco Paul Reacts to Tony Wins for SCHMIGADOON!

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Cinco Paul took home the Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for Schmigadoon! After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

The musical is based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television of the same name. New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. “Schmigadoon is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals,” said producer Lorne Michaels. “It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway.”