Video: Mikaal Sulaiman Reacts to Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Play for DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Mikaal Sulaiman took home a Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Originally from Rochester New York, Mikaal Sulaiman currently resides in Los Angeles working primarily as a sound designer and composer. He attended the University of the Arts receiving a BFA and later studied the Jacque Lecoq approach to avant-garde theatre at the London International School of Performing Arts. Mikaal also writes and directs from time to time. He is currently writing and devising a new headphone play titled Project Black Plague. PBP has received artist residencies at Space on Ryder Farm in upstate New York, UCross Foundation in Wyoming, as well as VoxFest at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Mikaal’s sound design credits on world premiere shows include: Rags Parkland (Ars Nova; Lucille Lortel Award winner), Fairview (Soho Rep; Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama), Underground Railroad Game (Ars Nova; Obie Award winner). He has received nominations from Bay Area Theatre Critics, Audelco Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama Desk Award for sound design.