Video: Watch LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE OUTSIDERS & More at Broadway in Bryant Park Week 3

Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances on Thursday afternoons through August 13.

The week 3 performances featured the casts of:

MJ: Melvin Gray, Jr., Rebecca Faulkenberry, Blu Allen, Carole Denise Jones, Jayden White, Kellie Drobnick, Brion Watson, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Brandon Lee Harris, Jackson Vann, Blake Taylor, Michael Harmon, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Apollo Levine

The Outsiders: Noah Pacht, Emma Pittman, Caleb Mathura, SeQuoiia, Dan Berry, Sutton James Kaylor, Runako Campbell, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Joah Ditto)

Operation Mincemeat: Brandon Contreras, Allison Gunn, Gerianne Perez, Lexi Rabadi, Jeff Kready

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York): Sam Tutty, Jana Larell Glover

Little Shop of Horrors: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, Christine Wanda, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Aveena Sawyer, Johnny Newcomb, Chani Maisonet, Alloria Frayser

Schmigadoon!: Sara Chase, Keven Quillon, McKenzie Kurtz, Brad Oscar, Kimberly Immanuel, Brandon Block, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Nathan Lucrezio, Becca Petersen, Joshua Burrage, Lyrica Woodruff, Jess LeProtto

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heathers: The Musical, Book of Mormon, and The Great Gatsby. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2026 schedule.

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