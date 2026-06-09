Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center

Broadway's biggest night has come and gone! The 79th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!nk and celebrated some of this season's best and brightest shows.

Look at how Broadway’s biggest stars celebrated both on and off the stage at last night’s 79th Annual Tony Awards, from the Baccarat x Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Speakeasy at the ceremony’s telecast to the official Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center.

The full list of celebrity attendees in the links below include USHER, Luke Evans, Queen Latifah, Mark Strong, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Paulson, Christian Siriano, Julianne Hough, Rose Byrn, Darren Criss, Bowen Yang, Rachel Dratch, Alex Newell, Joshua Henry, Rosie O’Donnell, Josh Sharpe, Noah Galvin, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lorne Michaels, Jordan Roth, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Mark Hoying, Daniel Radcliffe, Carry Coon, Tracy Letts, Drew Barrymore, Jordan Fisher, Lisa Ann Walter, and Anna Gesteyer.

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Baccarat & Dewar's Scotch Whisky



Usher



Ben Ahlers



Usher



Taryn Delanie Smith



Rosie O'Donnell



Darren Criss



Deborah Cox



Matt Rogers



Paul Tazewell



Sam Tutty



Shoshana Bean



Christiani Pitts



Alex Newell



Bryce Pinkham



Jordan Roth



Sarah Paulson



Luke Evans



Queen Latifah



Sarah Paulson



Ariana DeBose



Cole Escola



Rachel Dratch



Frankie Grande



Joey Fatone and JC Chasez



Laurie Metcalf and Christian Siriano



Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka



Caissie Levy and David Reiser