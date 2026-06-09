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Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center

See photos of Deborah Cox, Rosie O'Donnell and many more.

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Broadway's biggest night has come and gone! The 79th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!nk and celebrated some of this season's best and brightest shows.

Look at how Broadway’s biggest stars celebrated both on and off the stage at last night’s 79th Annual Tony Awards,  from the Baccarat x Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Speakeasy at the ceremony’s telecast to the official Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center.  

The full list of celebrity attendees in the links below include USHER, Luke Evans, Queen Latifah, Mark Strong, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Paulson, Christian Siriano, Julianne Hough, Rose Byrn, Darren Criss, Bowen Yang, Rachel Dratch, Alex Newell, Joshua Henry, Rosie O’Donnell, Josh Sharpe, Noah Galvin, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lorne Michaels, Jordan Roth, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Mark Hoying, Daniel Radcliffe, Carry Coon, Tracy Letts, Drew Barrymore, Jordan Fisher, Lisa Ann Walter, and Anna Gesteyer. 

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Baccarat & Dewar's Scotch Whisky

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Usher

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Ben Ahlers

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Usher

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Taryn Delanie Smith

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Rosie O'Donnell

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Darren Criss

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Deborah Cox

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Matt Rogers

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Alex Newell

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Sarah Paulson

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Luke Evans

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Queen Latifah

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Sarah Paulson

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Cole Escola

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Rachel Dratch

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Frankie Grande

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Joey Fatone and JC Chasez

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Laurie Metcalf and Christian Siriano

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center Image
Caissie Levy and David Reiser


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