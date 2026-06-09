Photos: Darren Criss, Neil Patrick Harris and More at Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center
See photos of Deborah Cox, Rosie O'Donnell and many more.
Broadway's biggest night has come and gone! The 79th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!nk and celebrated some of this season's best and brightest shows.
Look at how Broadway’s biggest stars celebrated both on and off the stage at last night’s 79th Annual Tony Awards, from the Baccarat x Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Speakeasy at the ceremony’s telecast to the official Tony Awards After Party at Rockefeller Center.
The full list of celebrity attendees in the links below include USHER, Luke Evans, Queen Latifah, Mark Strong, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Paulson, Christian Siriano, Julianne Hough, Rose Byrn, Darren Criss, Bowen Yang, Rachel Dratch, Alex Newell, Joshua Henry, Rosie O’Donnell, Josh Sharpe, Noah Galvin, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lorne Michaels, Jordan Roth, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Mark Hoying, Daniel Radcliffe, Carry Coon, Tracy Letts, Drew Barrymore, Jordan Fisher, Lisa Ann Walter, and Anna Gesteyer.
Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Baccarat & Dewar's Scotch Whisky
Usher
Usher
Taryn Delanie Smith
Matt Rogers
Joey Fatone and JC Chasez
Laurie Metcalf and Christian Siriano
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Videos