Photos: Go Inside RAGTIME's Tony Awards After Party
See photos of Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and more celebrating Ragtime's Tony wins!
Last night, the company of Ragtime celebrated their Tony Award wins for Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. See photos of the company celebrating!
Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once On This Island," "Seussical," "Lucky Stiff"), noted playwright Terrence McNally, ("Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Master Class"), and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, the musical intertwines the stories of three extraordinary families, as they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.
Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.
Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov
Back: Caissie Levy, Stephen Flaherty, Tom Kirdahy, Lynn Ahrens, John Buzzetti, Lear deBessonet, Joshua Henry, and Nicole Kastrinos
Front: Kai Harada
Caissie Levy, Stephen Flaherty, Kai Harada, Lynn Ahrens, Lear deBessonet, Kewsong Lee, Joshua Henry, and Nicole Kastrinos
Stephen Flaherty, Lear deBessonet, and Lynn Ahrens
Kewsong Lee, Lear deBessonet, and Nicole Kastrinos
Ben Levi Ross, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz
Caissie Levy, Stephen Flaherty, Tom Kirdahy, Lynn Ahrens, Lear deBessonet, Joshua Henry, and Nicole Kastrinos
Lynn Ahrens and Lear deBessonet
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Caissie Levy, Lear deBessonet, Kai Harada, and Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Ben Levi Ross
Lear deBessonet and Tom Kirdahy
Caissie Levy, Stephen Flaherty, Tom Kirdahy, Lynn Ahrens, Lear deBessonet, Joshua Henry, and Nicole Kastrinos
Caissie Levy, Stephen Flaherty, Kai Harada, Lynn Ahrens, Lear deBessonet, Kewsong Lee, Joshua Henry, and Nicole Kastrinos
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz
Cast and company of Ragtime
|
Tickets From $118
|
Powered by
Videos