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Photos: Go Inside RAGTIME's Tony Awards After Party

See photos of Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and more celebrating Ragtime's Tony wins!

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Ragtime 2025 Broadway Cast Recording - Available Now

Last night, the company of Ragtime celebrated their Tony Award wins for Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. See photos of the company celebrating!

Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens ("Once On This Island," "Seussical," "Lucky Stiff"), noted playwright Terrence McNally, ("Kiss of the Spider Woman", "Master Class"), and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, the musical intertwines the stories of three extraordinary families, as they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

Ragtime stars Joshua HenryCaissie LevyBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi RossShaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.

Photo credit: Julia Khoroshilov 



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