Video: Lorne Michaels Celebrates Tony Win for SCHMIGADOON!

Earlier tonight at the 79th Annual Tony Awards, Schmigadoon! took home a Tony Award for Best Musical. After the team left the stage at Radio City Music Hall, lead producer Lorne Michaels checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

The production was nominated for an impressive 12 awards this year, and earned two for writer Cinco Paul's book, music, and lyrics.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.