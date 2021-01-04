Conejo Players Theatre presents Last Train to Nibroc, Jan. 22 - 24, 2021. Written by Arlene Hutton. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Services. Directed by Elena Mills, produced by Beth Eslick.

Plot Summary: May and Raleigh meet on an eastbound train in 1940. She is a small-town girl from Kentucky, disappointed in love. He is a recent medically discharged soldier. These two are an unlikely couple - they tease and fight and say mean things to each other. And so the love story begins. It will be a long and uneasy journey, full of personal failures at an anxious time in American history. Through life experiences and many disappointments, May and Raleigh will understand the importance of listening to each other and realize that the train encounter was the best thing that happened in their lives. Emilyrose Morris plays the role of May and Jeff Lawless plays the role of Raleigh.

Performances: Jan. 22 - 24, 2021, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Pay what you can tickets are available at www.conejoplayers.org or call the Box Office at 805-495-3715.