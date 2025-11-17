THE WIZARD OF OZ and More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2026 Season

The season will feature Les Miserables and more.
5-STAR Theatricals has revealed its 2026 season of shows! All of 5-Star’s productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and this year, once again, will perform in both the Kavli and Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.
The 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2026 season:
March 13 - 29, 2026 – Scherr Forum Theatre
Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields
What could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything—in the most hilarious way imaginable! The Play That Goes Wrong is a sidesplitting farce where a cast of earnest actors struggle to keep their disaster of a murder mystery on track. Expect collapsing sets, missed cues, and nonstop laughter from start to finish.
July 10 – July 19, 2026 – Kavli Theatre
by Frank L. Baum
Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company
Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg
Background Music by Herbert Stothart
Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard
Orchestration by Larry Wilcox
Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.
There’s no place like 5-Star! Join Dorothy and her friends on a whirlwind adventure over the rainbow in The Wizard of Oz—a timeless tale of courage, friendship, and finding your way home.
October 9- 18, 2025 - Kavli Theatre
Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg
Book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg
Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer
Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of love, redemption, and revolution. Featuring iconic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More,” this epic musical masterpiece continues to move audiences around the world.
