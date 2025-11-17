THE WIZARD OF OZ and More Set for 5-Star Theatricals 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



5-STAR Theatricals has revealed its 2026 season of shows! All of 5-Star’s productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and this year, once again, will perform in both the Kavli and Scherr Forum Theatres at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

The 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2026 season:

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

March 13 - 29, 2026 – Scherr Forum Theatre

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields

What could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything—in the most hilarious way imaginable! The Play That Goes Wrong is a sidesplitting farce where a cast of earnest actors struggle to keep their disaster of a murder mystery on track. Expect collapsing sets, missed cues, and nonstop laughter from start to finish.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

July 10 – July 19, 2026 – Kavli Theatre

by Frank L. Baum

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

There’s no place like 5-Star! Join Dorothy and her friends on a whirlwind adventure over the rainbow in The Wizard of Oz—a timeless tale of courage, friendship, and finding your way home.

LES MISÉRABLES

October 9- 18, 2025 - Kavli Theatre

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of love, redemption, and revolution. Featuring iconic songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More,” this epic musical masterpiece continues to move audiences around the world.