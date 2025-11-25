A SEASON OF GIVING: SVCAC HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Set For December In Simi Valley

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will host A SEASON OF GIVING: SVCAC HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The free, family-friendly event will offer holiday activities throughout the Center, including visits with Santa Claus, treats, and entertainment. Support is provided by Visit Simi Valley and Sherwin Williams.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., families will be able to visit Santa, write letters or create drawings for him, and take photos. Cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday music will be available during the event. At 1:30 p.m., SVCAC will present a screening of the 2018 Illumination animated film Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch in the Mainstage Theater.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or personal care products to support SVCAC’s Season of Giving Drive benefiting the Samaritan Center of Simi Valley. All collected items will be donated to assist local families during the holidays. A list of suggested donation items is available at svcac.org.

“We're thrilled to partner with Visit Simi Valley and Sherwin Williams to present this free joyful community gathering,” said Fred Helsel, SVCAC’s General Manager. “This event truly captures the meaning of the holidays—coming together, sharing kindness, and celebrating creativity through the arts.”

EVENT INFORMATION

The event will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Activities with Santa will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by the screening of The Grinch at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free with limited seating; reservations can be made at www.svcac.org.