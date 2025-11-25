NUNCRACKERS – THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL To Open December 5 At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present NUNCRACKERS – THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL from December 5 through December 21, 2025 at 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. A discount code (SAVE25NUN) is available for Friday night performances.

The production is set at Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, where the Little Sisters of Hoboken stage a cable access Christmas special featuring holiday songs, a Secret Santa segment, and a comedic performance inspired by Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The musical continues the Nunsense series and centers on a broadcast created in the convent’s basement.

Sharon Gibson will lead the cast as Reverend Mother, with Stephanie Lesh-Farrell as Sister Hubert, Andrea Lara as Sister Robert Anne, Nancy Kelham as Sister Mary Paul, and Kyle Sanderson as Father Virgil. Tabitha Webb, Hailie Arello, Scarlet Chavez, and Sophie Tikhanov will appear as Billie, Louise, Jane, and Maria.

The production is being produced by Fred Helsel and Philip McBride. Direction is by Helsel and Augusto Guardado, with choreography by Guardado and musical direction by Jenny Chaney. Costumes are by Sammi Jo Jaffray, scenic design by Nick Caisse, lighting design by Seth Kamenow, and stage management by Caitlyn Rose Massey.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $37 for adults and $32 for seniors (60+) and students. A $3 processing fee applies to all tickets, whether purchased online or in person. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more. More information about the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center and upcoming programming is available through the Center’s website.