A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Conejo Players’ Readers Theatre

Conejo Players Theatre’s Readers Theatre program will return this December with its free, family-friendly staged reading of A Christmas Carol, running for three performances only — December 12th, 13th, and a special matinee on December 14th. After last year’s single performance sold out so quickly, Conejo Players Theatre has added two additional performances this season — along with a new pre-show celebration to bring the community together in the spirit of the story.

For the first time, audiences are invited to arrive early for a pre-show celebration with crafts, carols, and treats, beginning at 7:00 pm on December 12th and 13th, and 12:00 pm before the December 14th matinee. Guests will be invited to gather backstage to create simple holiday crafts, enjoy live caroling, and sample holiday treats and beverages — all available for a suggested donation that helps support Conejo Players Theatre and its Readers Theatre programming.

The performances and special pre-show event are made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors — Toto Cookies, D’lectable D’lights Custom Cakes & Cookies, and Beth Dressed. Their partnership helps ensure that A Christmas Carol remains an accessible and joyful experience for all ages, while adding an extra touch of holiday magic to this year’s performances.

At 8:00 pm each evening (and 1:00 pm on Sunday’s matinee), audiences will gather in the theatre for the staged reading of Charles Dickens’s classic tale. Presented with minimal staging and maximum heart, the performance brings Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of redemption to life through vivid narration, engaging performances, and the shared imagination of the audience. The Readers Theatre style emphasizes storytelling at its purest — a reminder that the power of Dickens’s words continues to resonate across generations.

Whether you’re returning as part of your yearly tradition or discovering our staged reading for the first time, this year’s A Christmas Carol offers something new: a chance to step out of the holiday rush, to slow down, and celebrate the season with crafts, music, treats, and community.

Tickets are free. Reservations can be made through the Conejo Players Theatre website. Seating is limited, and this event has historically sold out — early reservations are encouraged.