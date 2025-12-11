I’M NOT A COMEDIAN… I’M LENNY BRUCE To Play Thousand Oaks’ Scherr Forum In May

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Scherr Forum will present I’M NOT A COMEDIAN… I’M Lenny Bruce on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m.

The solo play, written and performed by Ronnie Marmo and directed by Joe Mantegna, will explore the life and cultural impact of Lenny Bruce. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m.

Developed with the support of the Lenny Bruce Foundation and Bruce’s daughter, Kitty Bruce, the production traces the comedian’s career, his legal battles over obscenity charges, and his outspoken commitment to free expression. Marmo’s portrayal examines Bruce’s personal struggles alongside the commentary and improvisational style that shaped his influence across comedy, politics, and the arts.

Bruce, whose court battles over free speech continued until his death in 1966 while out on appeal, remains a significant figure in debates around artistic expression. The production will reflect on that legacy and its contemporary relevance.

Tickets begin at $38 and will be available through Ticketmaster and the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard.