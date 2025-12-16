Video: Alex Finke Leads IN CLAY at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Signature Theatre's American premiere of new musical In Clay, with book and lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds and music and lyrics by Jack Miles. The production is directed by Kimberly Senior (Broadway’s Disgraced, Lincoln Center Theater’s The Who and The What) and stars Alex Finke (Broadway’s Les Misérables, Come From Away) as Marie-Berthe Cazin.

Additional music, music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations, and music preparation are by Matt Herbert (Off West-End’s In Clay, Parade). The understudy for Marie-Berthe Cazin is Sarah Anne Sillers (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees). Performances run December 9, 2025 – February 1, 2026 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $47 and are available at SigTheatre.org.

In Clay is a witty, vivacious and charming new musical inspired by an overlooked twentieth century female artist. On the eve of a visit from her estranged childhood friend, now an acclaimed painter, French ceramist Marie-Berthe Cazin recounts her life. From her early days as a gifted protégée discovering the art of pottery, to atching her husband rise to fame partly by claiming her work as his own, through the upheaval of World War I, Marie’s unwavering spirit reveals the beauty in the broken. Set in 1930s Paris, with an upbeat, vibrant Parisian Jazz score, In Clay celebrates the joy of creativity, love of art and recognizing your worth.

The creative team for In Clay includes Scenic Design by Tony Cisek (Signature’s Selling Kabul, The Color Purple), Costume Design by Shahrzad Mazaheri (Goodman Theatre’s English, Trinity Repertory Company’s Becky Nurse of Salem), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature’s JOB, Grand Hotel), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, Play On!). Amanda Quaid is the Dialect Coach. Jon Kerr is the Pottery Consultant. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. Taylor Kiechlin is the Stage Manager, Carrie Edick is the Production Assistant, and Scott Monnin is the Assistant Lighting Designer.