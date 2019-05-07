TampaRep Presents STUPID FUCKING BIRD

Tampa Repertory Theatre will present Aaron Posner's rich seriocomedy Stupid Fucking Bird, sort of adapted from The Seagull by Anton Chekhov. Performances are May 31-June 16, 2019 (with a paid preview performance on May 30) on the USF campus in Studio 120, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, at 8 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 PM on Sundays. Tickets are $25 ($20 student/military/senior). Patrons may purchase tickets at the door or from TampaRep's website at http://www.tamparep.org/bird/.

Stupid Fucking Bird satirically reimagines Chekhov's classic drama as a seven-character comedy-drama, and sets the play in the modern day.

Of the original 2014 production, the New York Times wrote, "Mr. Posner's play is at its most trenchant and funny when it doesn't just collapse the distance between Chekhov and today, but also encourages us to forget Chekhov entirely.... Eventually, we see the play and its characters with no filter whatsoever, so that their rubbed-raw hearts and egos more immediately, more uncomfortably mirror our own." The Economist added, "The script is new and crackling, at once incisive, poignant and darkly funny.... It delivers an ending that is destined to make its audience weep."

Co-directors Connie LaMarca-Frankel and TampaRep Artistic Director C. David Frankel have assembled a large cast of some of Tampa Bay's finest actors, including Emilia Sargent (TampaRep's A Streetcar Named Desire and Heisenberg), Jim Wicker (TampaRep's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cold Storage), Nicholas Hoop (TampaRep's A View from the Bridge), Ryan Bernier (TampaRep's Inherit the Wind), India Davison, Giselle Muise and Adam Workman.

The final play in TampaRep's 8th season, Stupid Fucking Bird comes on the heels of successful Season 8 productions of Michael Frayn's Copenhagen and Simon Stephens' Heisenberg. TampaRep's 9th season will be announced very soon.

More information about TampaRep and its mission is available at TampaRep.org





