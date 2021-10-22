Straz Center Kicks Off Broadway Season Next Week
The 2021-22 season will kick off on October 26 with Tootsie.
The Straz Center is preparing to welcome fans back to the theatre for its Broadway series, beginning next week. The 2021-22 season will kick off on October 26 with Tootsie. Future shows include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Pretty Woman, Frozen, and more!
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Upcoming-Broadway.
The full lineup is as follows:
Tootsie
Oct 26, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021
CATS
Dec 07, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 16, 2022
Dear Evan Hansen
Feb 01, 2022 - Feb 06, 2022
The Prom
Feb 15, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022
Frozen
Mar 23, 2022 - Apr 03, 2022
My Fair Lady
Apr 26, 2022 - May 01, 2022
The Band's Visit
May 04, 2022 - May 08, 2022
Pretty Woman
May 17, 2022 - May 22, 2022
Hamilton
Nov 15, 2022 - Dec 11, 2022