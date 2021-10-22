Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Straz Center Kicks Off Broadway Season Next Week

The 2021-22 season will kick off on October 26 with Tootsie.

Oct. 22, 2021  
The Straz Center is preparing to welcome fans back to the theatre for its Broadway series, beginning next week. The 2021-22 season will kick off on October 26 with Tootsie. Future shows include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Pretty Woman, Frozen, and more!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Upcoming-Broadway.

The full lineup is as follows:

Tootsie
Oct 26, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021

CATS
Dec 07, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 16, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen
Feb 01, 2022 - Feb 06, 2022

The Prom
Feb 15, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022

Frozen
Mar 23, 2022 - Apr 03, 2022

My Fair Lady
Apr 26, 2022 - May 01, 2022

The Band's Visit
May 04, 2022 - May 08, 2022

Pretty Woman
May 17, 2022 - May 22, 2022

Hamilton
Nov 15, 2022 - Dec 11, 2022


From This Author Stephi Wild