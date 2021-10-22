Straz Center Kicks Off Broadway Season Next Week

The Straz Center is preparing to welcome fans back to the theatre for its Broadway series, beginning next week. The 2021-22 season will kick off on October 26 with Tootsie. Future shows include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Pretty Woman, Frozen, and more!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/Tickets-Events/Upcoming-Broadway.

The full lineup is as follows:

Tootsie

Oct 26, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021

CATS

Dec 07, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Jan 11, 2022 - Jan 16, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Feb 01, 2022 - Feb 06, 2022

The Prom

Feb 15, 2022 - Feb 20, 2022

Frozen

Mar 23, 2022 - Apr 03, 2022

My Fair Lady

Apr 26, 2022 - May 01, 2022

The Band's Visit

May 04, 2022 - May 08, 2022

Pretty Woman

May 17, 2022 - May 22, 2022

Hamilton

Nov 15, 2022 - Dec 11, 2022