St. Pete's Arts Conservatory For Teens Wins $10k Donation To Empower Local Youths

This $10,000 award will allow ACT to purchase video and technology equipment for their Creative Technology classes. These classes cover film and music technology and are some of the most popular in ACT's workforce development curriculum, allowing approximately 50 additional students to participate each semester.

ACT Advisory Board Member and Vice President of Comegys Insurance Agency, Derek Berset, originally received a $5,000 donation for ACT thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2021 Make More Happen Awards. A story of the local partnership was posted on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/comegys-insurance-agency, where Comegys Insurance Agency was given the chance to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for ACT!

Throughout 2021, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award and Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will donate up to $340,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they participated in.