Ruth Eckerd Hall Postpones All Events Through Thursday, April 2
Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO and The Ruth Eckerd Hall Board of Directors announced today that effective Sunday, March 15, Ruth Eckerd Hall is postponing all performances, all education activities and events through Thursday, April 2. This includes performances and events at Ruth Eckerd Hall, The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, The Murray Theatre and off-site events presented by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road.
In making the announcement, Susan said, "our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff and artists. We ask that our patrons retain their tickets. We are working with artists' management to reschedule as many events as possible."
The following performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed:
- Josh Groban, Monday, March 16 - Rescheduled date TBA
- Jill Scott, Tuesday, March 17 - Reschedule date TBA
- 112 Years of Broadway at 1 and 7 pm, March 19 - Reschedule date TBA
- AMERICA with special guest Tom Rush, Friday, March 20 - Reschedule date TBA
- Alan Parsons Live Project with special guest Robby Steinhardt & The Music of Kansas, Sunday, March 22 - Reschedule date TBA
- David Foster, Tuesday, March 24 - Rescheduled for Friday, January 29
- MasterChef Junior Live!, Wednesday, March 25 - Reschedule date TBA
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Thursday, March 26 - Reschedule date TBA
- Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Thursday, March 26 - Reschedule date TBA
- Doo Wop Reunion, Friday, March 27 - Reschedule date TBA
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, Saturday, March 28 - Reschedule date TBA
- Winter Dance Party, Sunday, March 29 - Reschedule date TBA
- Legacy Society Luncheon, Thursday, April 2 - Reschedule date TBA
- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 3 and 4 - Reschedule date TBA
- One Night in Memphis, Sunday April 5 - Reschedule date TBA
- The Price is Right Live, Friday April 17 and Saturday, April 18 - Reschedule date TBA
The Florida Orchestra has cancelled their performances scheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, March 25 and Sunday, March 29.
The following performances in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall have been postponed:
- Ruth Eckerd Hall Spring Concert, Friday, March 27 - Reschedule date TB
- The Florida Orchestra performing Peter and the Wolf, Saturday, March 28 - Reschedule TBA
The following performances at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre have been postponed:
- Art Garfunkel, Saturday, March 14 - Reschedule date TBA
- Eric Johnson, Sunday, March 15 - Reschedule date TBA
- The Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship, Monday, March 16 - Reschedule date TBA
- Geoff Tate, Tuesday, March 17 - Reschedule date TBA
- A Choir of Man, Wednesday, March 18 - Reschedule date TBA
- Graham Nash, Thursday, March 19 - Reschedule date TBA
- Killer Queen, Friday, March 20 - Reschedule date TBA
- Gino Vannelli, Saturday, March 21 - Reschedule date Friday, March 5, 2021
- Steve Hackett, Sunday, March 22 - Reschedule date TBA
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, March 26 - Reschedule date TBA
- Stephen Lynch, Friday, March 27 - Reschedule date TBA
- Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, March 28 - Reschedule date TBA
- Jackie Evancho, Sunday, March 29 - Reschedule date TBA
- Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven, Sunday, April 5 at 3 & 7 pm - Reschedule date TBA
- Trey Kennedy, Wednesday, April 8 - Reschedule date TBA
- A Bowie Celebration, Thursday, April 9 - Reschedule date TBA
- Patton Oswalt, Saturday, April 11 - Reschedule date TBA
- David Archuleta, Saturday, May 9 - Reschedule date TBA
The following performance at The Palladium Theatre has been cancelled:
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Sunday, March 29. Tickets will automatically be refunded from point of purchase.
Chasco Fiesta 2020 at Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey has been postponed. This includes the John Michael Montgomery concert scheduled for Saturday, March 28 and Bret Michaels on Saturday, April 4.
Blast Friday starring Pablo Cruise on Friday, March 27 has been cancelled.
If you have tickets to a show that has been postponed or cancelled, we recommend that you wait until the new date is announced to decide if you can attend. Once the rescheduled date is announced, if you are no longer able to attend that event, you can exchange your tickets for a future date or alternate show, a credit voucher or receive a full refund by contacting the ticket office, ticketing@rutheckerdhall.net.
For more information, including updates on events and performances, please visit: www.rutheckerdhall.com/publichealth.