Ruth Eckerd Hall Has Been Nominated For Two Pollstar Awards

Industry trade publication Pollstar has announced that Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for two awards for the 34th Pollstar Awards.

In more than 45 categories among the concert industry's top tours, artists, venues, executives and more, Bobby Rossi, Chief Programming Officer / Executive Vice President of Entertainment has been nominated Small Venue (under 10,000 capacity) Talent Buyer of the Year and Ruth Eckerd Hall's In-House Catering Department has been nominated for Best Backstage Catering For A Tour This Year.



Rossi, is starting his 26th season at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., where he is responsible for booking the main stage attractions at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Rossi also books the main stage attractions for the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road off-site concerts and events.



The In-House Catering Department is comprised of six talented and dedicated experts including chefs that prepare menus that are requested by the artists and crew, and a hospitality staff that create an inviting, comfortable area while they are in the venue.



"It is always a great honor when the talent of our staff is recognized. Our hospitality team is well-known for exceeding expectations", said Susan M. Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President and CEO. "I could not be more proud of our Executive Vice President Bobby Rossi, who has shaped our success for over two decades and is so well respected in our industry."

As in past years, a select committee of concert industry and entertainment professionals came together to consider and then narrow down the largest list of nominees in Pollstar history - more than double the number of nominations in the past years.



The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards will be presented as part of the Pollstar Live! Conference to be held February 21-23, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



In 2002, 2008 and 2021, Pollstar nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2020 and 2021, the Academy of Country Music nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year. In 2021, industry trade publication, VenuesNow, named Ruth Eckerd Hall the recipient of the 2021 All-Stars Award - Theater and Performing Arts Center. Earlier this year, IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association), the leading not-for-profit trade organization for live industry professionals, nominated Ruth Eckerd Hall for Theatre of the Year.



Ruth Eckerd Hall is consistently named a Top 5 venue in the world and the United States of theatre venues with 2,500 seats or less by Pollstar.