Review: CLUE: A NEW COMEDY, PROVES THE GAMES AFOOT at STRAZ CENTER

“Wouldn’t want to frighten anyone to death. There are so many better ways to die...” -Wadsworth

Adapted from the much-loved 1985 film, and the Hasbro Board Game, Clue: A New Comedy, is a murder mystery of a farcical nature that was written by Sandy Rustin and features additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

The new stage adaptation originally premiered at Bucks County Playhouse in 2017 with Sally Struthers assuming the role of Mrs. Peacock, Erin Dilly as Mrs. White, Kevin Carolan as Colonel Mustard, Brian J. Carter as Mr. Green, Clifton Duncan as Professor Plum, Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Miss Scarlet, Carson Elrod as Wadsworth, with Claire Simba as Yvette. The production was under the Direction of Hunter Foster and featured extra material by Eric Price. It was announced that a National Tour would soon follow.

The 2018 version of the play, as its published adaptation names Jonathan Lynn, original screenwriter, featuring additional materials by Foster, Price and Rustin. Making its Regional Premiere in early 2020 at the Cleveland Playhouse, featuring direction by Casey Hushion. Its this revised version that received a production at Paper Mill Playhouse, and whose staging is seen on stages all across the country when its 2024 National Tour kicked off in Minneapolis.

With exquisite Scenic Design by Lee Savage, that will take your eyes and mind on a journey, coupled with beautiful Lighting Design by Ryan O’Gara flowing seamlessly to blend the world of the show together cohesively. Exceptional Costume Design by Jen Caprio and Hair/Wig & Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas gives each character its own distinctive personality amidst the world of the show, and is a thrilling feast for the eyes. Topping it off with an immersive Sound Design from Jeff Human, making your pulse race one moment, and you squeal with laughter the next. Clue: A New Comedy proves to be a technical knockout, and sitting on a level all their own.

Under exquisitely crafted direction by Casey Hushion the cast of 15 leaves it all on the stage every night. Embracing the crazy, embracing the antics, and in an uninhibited nature never ceasing to take a chance on funny, to ultimately tell this story to its shocking ending. Forging a fast-paced, high-octane whodunnit that will leave you breathless, and your sides splitting from laughter. Every moment-to-moment is clear and concise, and driven home through precision and decisive staging, brought on by a top-notch company.

As Wadsworth, Mark Price is otherworldly. Putting everything into the role and leaving everything on stage. There is a moment late in the show where he re-enacts the entire evening’s events in Ken Ludwig fashion that needs to be experienced. Outstanding performance from Mark Price.

As Yvette, Elizabeth Yancey is great as the housekeeper. Her accent is very funny and lends well to the character. However sometimes makes it hard to understand, unless you listen closely.

Mariah Burks does well in the role of the cook. She is commanding and sidesplittingly funny from the get-go. When she reappears as the singing telegram, the audience lost their minds in hysterics.

John Treacy Egan takes on the role of Colonel Mustard with ease and professionalism. He steps into the role, and often times will find himself with his foot-in-mouth so to speak. He strikes comedic gold here and deserves all the accolades.

Tari Kelley is exceptional as Mrs. White, the woman scorned. She is hilarious in moments, endearing at times, and goes for the jugular at the very next turn. She commands attention in the room, and all eyes are drawn to her every move.

Joanna Glushak is hilarious as Mrs. Peacock. From the moment she entered, the audience burst at the seams with laughter. From a bright purple dress and bespoke spectacles, we are a fly on the wall in her world, and we are glad to be there.

As Mr. Green, John Shartzer steals the show, in the best way possible. His antics are over the top, and you never know what he will do next. Mr. Shartzer is exceptionally skilled in comedic timing, and dramatic movement. He takes the stage by storm and leaves nothing behind in his wake, unless you count our jaws on the floor, after this truly electric performance.

Jonathan Spivey is wonderful as Professor Plum, very mud a nod to Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, his Professor is gruff, unabashed, and completely present in the moment. From the tweed suit, to the staunch and stoic way he carries himself, Jonathan is marvelous here.

Michelle Elaine is the perfect addition as Miss Scarlet, alluring, beautiful, and commands the room from the moment she enters. She carries herself with poise, and you sense something lurking under the surface and you want to know more.

As Mr. Boddy, et. Al, Alex Syiek is masterful. He is hilarious from the start, and being able to turn around and enter as a completely different character multiple times is no small feat. Alex handles the task with ease and professionalism.

Teddy Trice, as Cop, et. Al is a great addition to the hard-working company. Donned in a sparkling police cap, his moments especially with Wadsworth are hilarious to watch.

Clue: A New Comedy is a sure-fire hit, and a runaway whodunnit mystery that will have you guessing until the lights descend. Fans of both the movie and the hit board game will have an incredible time, in this swift 90-minute presentation. The company will leave you gasping for air with all the hilarious hijinks they find themselves amidst. Just a few days remain on their stop in Tampa, and then Boddy Manor must hit the road, and dazzle another audience. Visit www.strazcenter.org for tickets, for this is a night you won’t soon forget!

PHOTO CREDIT: EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE

