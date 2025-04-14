ROC The Block Inc. to Present The 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ROC THE BLOCK INC., a vibrant collective of visionary creators and changemakers, will present the 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival. This powerful week-long celebration of liberation, legacy, and unity will take place from Monday, June 16, through Saturday, June 21, 2025, culminating in a grand finale at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

This milestone year will once again transform Tampa Bay into a hub of Black excellence, showcasing an exciting lineup of national and local talent, including Doechii, Lil Duval, Akeem Ali, and J. Nova. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved individuals in Texas on June 19, 1865-two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The day has become an evolving symbol of freedom, resilience, and the ongoing fight for equity.

ROC THE BLOCK INC. honors this legacy by offering a platform for empowerment, upliftment, and education through music, art, dialogue, and community engagement.

"Our mission is simple and powerful," says Bolaji Ajike, President of ROC THE BLOCK INC. "We utilize our platforms to unify, build, and uplift our communities everywhere."

ROC THE BLOCK INC. flourishes due to the commitment of community partners and sponsors whose support celebrates the beauty, brilliance, and limitless potential of Black communities.

"We're proud to support ROC THE BLOCK," said a spokesperson for OMI Water. "Every year, they bring the community together and meaningfully elevate the cultural conversation."

"ROC THE BLOCK's Juneteenth Festival is more than just an event-it's a movement," adds AfroGanix. "They have created a space that celebrates heritage while empowering small businesses and future leaders."

What began as a pop-up during Super Bowl weekend in 2021 at the only Black-owned business in downtown Tampa has evolved into one of the region's largest and most inclusive cultural festivals. It is driven by a commitment to reconditioning our communities through culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

2025 Festival Highlights:

Monday, June 16

- Youth Summit: Empowering youth with sessions on wellness, creativity, and digital career paths. -

Tuesday, June 17

- Food for Thought: A cross-sector community dialogue on health equity and holistic solutions.

Wednesday, June 18

- State of Our Diaspora: A global cultural exchange connecting communities across the African Diaspora.

Thursday, June 19

- Cultural Couture Ball (Juneteenth Day): An elegant evening celebrating Black excellence through fashion, art, and music.

Friday, June 20

- Top Golf Takeover: A dynamic evening of networking, leisure, and giving back.

Saturday, June 21

-The Main Event: A vibrant, family-friendly festival at Raymond James Stadium featuring:

- Live performances by national and local artists - Black-owned food trucks and vendors

- KidZone with bounce houses, a petting zoo, and a game truck

- Dance competitions, DJs, and art installations

- Community resources, wellness activations, and cultural exhibits

