Previews: SHOWSTOPPERS at Straz Center

Themed "totally tubular," the 80s and 90s musical revue, Showstoppers, debuting at Straz Center on August 5 and 6, highlights a time when Donkey Kong and PacMan ruled, cell phones were huge, and women's hair was even bigger. Showstoppers features 36 Patel Conservatory students ages 13-18 and behind-the-scenes, three college technical apprentice interns.

The cast will perform at Disney Springs the first week and return to Straz for the second week's intensive Showstoppers Broadway finale, where each individual performer is allowed to shine.

Director Matthew Belopavlovich said, "This is our end-of-summer Broadway intensive. It runs for two weeks. It is part camp intensive and part production. We learn our large group theatre numbers that we will take to Disney Springs to perform on the stage out there, and then we play in the park as a group. The first week is more of an intense week. Our guest artists from around the industry, Broadway tours, cruise lines, and theme parks stage numbers with the students. A couple of those numbers go to Disney. We are in show production mode in that second week and working on the piece that will be presented to the general public the following weekend."

Led by theatre professionals like Broadway's Heather Parcells and Adam Ross Glickman, students enjoy these master classes and topic-based workshops and learn to perfect individual and ensemble performances through rehearsals.

Twenty-year-old Sade Bassan is having the time of her life. A rising junior at the University of Tampa seeking a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Communications, Media, and Culture, she is part of the internship program at Straz Center. Working with Mathew, she is honing her skills by teaching students dance routines for the Showstoppers event.

Sade Bassan

"This process has been exciting and fun for me," Sade said. "I've never had this much freedom. They're very open to my ideas, which is something I really wanted. This allows me to reach back into my dancing roots and do a number. The number I choreographed is 'Holding Out for a Hero' from Footloose. I was actually in Footloose my senior year of high school. It gives me a chance to go back and relive the memories. It has given me confidence in my skills and hone in on what I want to do with this in the future. It's really fun working with the 80s (material)."

One performer is sixteen-year-old Kaylee Tupper Miller.

She described the revue as "Creative, inspiring, and challenging. I love Showstoppers because it is a fast-paced, intense show that prepares you for going out into the industry and learning how to navigate your way," she said.

Kaylee Tupper Miller

Kaylee is performing "No Reason" from Beetlejuice.

"I just saw Beetlejuice on Broadway, so it's a cool connection I can make."

When asked what she liked best about the 80s and 90s-themed revue, Kaylee responded, "I think this Showstoppers is a really cool concept, and I hope people talk about it the whole way home."

Learn more and get tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188651®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strazcenter.org%2FEvents%2FPatel-Shows%2FShowstoppers-Mega-Musicals.?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1