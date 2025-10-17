Photos: Stephen King & John Mellencamp's GHOST BROTHERS at Shimberg Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spooky season has arrived at the Straz Center with Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, the southern gothic supernatural musical by literary icon Stephen King and rock legend John Mellencamp. The production, presented by Jobsite Theater, runs through November 9 in the Straz’s Shimberg Playhouse. See photos of the production.

With a blues, roots, and country score by Grammy Award winner Mellencamp and a macabre story from King, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County unfolds as a dark parable about family, rivalry, and the ghosts of the past. A shadowy figure known as The Troubadour (Jonathan Harrison) introduces the audience to an eerie cabin in the woods where a young couple (Kayla Witoshynsky and Cameron Kubly) encounter its caretaker (Spencer Meyers). He recounts a violent story that took place there decades earlier, involving two brothers (William Alejandro Barba and Dylan Hannesson) and the woman they both loved (Noa Friedman). As history threatens to repeat itself, the young couple must decide whether to escape or succumb to the same fate.

This production marks the premiere of a newly revised version of the musical, featuring an overhauled story by King and fresh orchestrations approved by Mellencamp. The show reunites the creative team behind Jobsite’s record-breaking Rocky Horror Show: David Jenkins directs, Alexander Jones choreographs, and Jeremy Douglass serves as music director. The onstage band includes Joe Grady (bass), Andē (percussion), Mark Warren (guitar/strings), and Douglass on piano.

Photo Credit: James Zambon Productions



The company of GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY

