Photo Flash: Jobsite Theater Presents Lucy Kirkwood's HEDDA

Jobsite Theater has broken all-time sales records with three of the first four plays in their 20th Anniversary Season, ensuring that this will be their best season to date in every category. The resident theater company of the Straz Center now turns their eyes to Lucy Kirkwood's Hedda, a gripping modern-day adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, on stage in a North American professional premiere May 10 - Jun. 2, 2019.



In this completely updated version of Ibsen's classic set in 21st-century London, thrilling young British playwright Lucy Kirkwood reworks the Hedda Gabler tale into a daring glimpse at her choices from a woman's point of view. Hedda (Emily Belvo), still mourning the father she adored, returns from her honeymoon with a husband (Christopher Marshall) she doesn't love, to a flat they can't afford and a pregnancy she doesn't want. Trapped by her past and terrified by her future, bored by her life but too cowardly to walk away from it, she finds herself caught between three men (Marshall, Joseph Michael-Kenneth, and Jon Van Middlesworth). Ultimately, something has to give.



Hedda stars Emily Belvo (Hedda), Christopher Marshall (George), Joseph Michael-Kenneth (Eli), Katie Miesner (Thea), Jon VanMiddlesworth (Toby), and Katrina Stevenson (Julia) under the direction of Stuart Fail with designs by Jo Averill-Snell (lights), Scott Cooper (set), Katrina Stevenson (costumes), and Jeremy Douglass (original compositions).



Lucy Kirkwood, FRSL (Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature), is an East London born playwright and regarded as one of Britain's best young voices. She won the prestigious PMA award in 2006 and is also the recipient of the Evening Standard Award, the John Whiting Award, the Olivier Award, the Critics Circle Award, and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award. Her plays include Tinderbox, The Children, NSFW, Chimerica (currently airing on Britain's Channel Four), and Mosquitos, She wrote the Sky 1 series The Smoke and is a writer on the Channel 4 programSkins.



Hedda plays May 10 - Jun. 2, 2019. Tickets start at $29.50 and increase by performance based on demand. Preview performances are May 8-9 at 8pm, with all tickets starting at $18. Hedda is also available as part of a season pass for the remaining two shows of their season. Rush tickets to individual performances for students, seniors, military, and Theatre Tampa Bay members start at $18, and are available on remaining seats as of 30 minutes prior to curtain with cash and valid ID at the Straz Ticket Office window.

