Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts Cancels URINETOWN

Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts has cancelled its production of Urinetown.

Read the full statement below:

It is with heavy hearts but even greater concern for the safety of our community and in the interest of precautions to minimize any potential threat of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), that The Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts announces the cancellation of our current production of Urinetown. The Susan B. Katz Theater of the Performing Arts at the River of Grass Arts Park where PPTOPA productions are held is located within the Pembroke Pines Charter School and is a part of the Broward County Public School System which has closed facilities to mitigate spread of the virus. The City of Pembroke Pines notified PPTOPA of the cancellation.



Like so many other arts groups experiencing the devastating effects of this potential health crisis, PPTOPA will also suffer great financial losses from this cancellation, but the health and safety of our patrons, artists, crew and volunteers are our highest priorities and we are confident that any decision to ensure them is the right one.



Perhaps even more devastating than financial losses are the artistic ones as the Urinetown production team and cast have worked tirelessly for weeks on creating a brilliant production that we were excited for audiences to see. We are gratified that the production was shared for one opening night performance for an enthusiastic audience before news of the cancellation.



The Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts is a non-profit (501c3) organization and the financial impact of this cancellation is substantial. Actors, technicians, performance rights and other production costs have been paid and revenue generated from the run of shows helps produce future productions as well. We kindly ask you to consider ways you may be able to help PPTOPA through tax-deductible contributions and donating tickets back to the theatre. PPTOPA is exploring ways to work with patrons to exchange Urinetown tickets for future productions. More information will be forthcoming as soon as possible.



Thank you for your patience and understanding. As difficult as this action is, we are confident it is the right one to keep you, and our casts, crew and volunteers safe and healthy, which, again, is our highest priority. We look forward to a bright and healthy future of amazing theatre magic.





