Orange Grove Dance Brings REMNANTS to HCC Mainstage

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series will present Orange Grove Dance performing "Remnants" on October 10 & 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.

"Remnants" takes audiences on a mytho-poetic journey exploring what survives when everything falls away. Through their innovative fusion of movement, design, film, and technology, the celebrated Washington D.C. company transforms the stage into a living canvas where profound questions become visceral experience: What does it mean to start over? What do we carry forward? What is left behind? This continuation of the acclaimed 4 Recurring Dreams Tetralogy conjures the inexhaustible burning hope of the human spirit through boundary-pushing contemporary dance that moves both body and soul. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of artistic ingenuity and human resilience.

The performance features:

· Virtuosic and athletic choreography alongside evocative multimedia design

· Surreal performance landscapes through performer-operated designs

· Sophisticated sensor technology, lighting, and digital-media interaction

· Originally presented as part of The Kennedy Center's DIRECT CURRENT inaugural season

Orange Grove Dance creates innovative contemporary works that blend virtuosic movement with cutting-edge technology and deeply personal storytelling. The company's 4 Recurring Dreams Tetralogy explores themes of migration, memory, and cultural identity through a deeply personal lens. Their work has been recognized for its integration of sophisticated multimedia elements with powerful physical storytelling, creating immersive theatrical experiences that resonate with audiences on both visceral and intellectual levels.