'Man Cave' A One-Man Sci-Fi Climate Change Tragicomedy Comes to Tampa

Author/performer Tim Mooney is returning for his third Tampa Fringe in three years! Mooney's last two performances, "Breakneck Julius Caesar" and "Breakneck Hamlet" reaped enthusiastic response in Years 1 and 2 of the Tampa Fringe. In a surprise move, this year's Tim Mooney Rep production jumps from 500 years in the past to a yet-unknown future, with Man Cave, a One-Man Sci-Fi Climate Change Tragicomedy!

Loaded with irony and gallows humor, Man Cave strikes an urgent chord as the "last man on earth" (coincidentally, "Tim") reveals a hindsight that only the future can offer. Burrowed into a "Hobbit home," somewhere in Canada, Tim broadcasts into a microphone for whomever might yet be out there listening. As he realizes that perhaps there may not be anyone, he turns his aim toward warning whatever far corners of the universe may still be out there receiving radio signals. Along with a stirring rallying cry for saving the planet, Man Cave walks a line that draws chortles and laughs in the face of the deadly future that looms before us all.

Man Cave had its world premiere at the 2018 Orlando International Fringe Festival, where the Orlando Sentinel describe it as "Al Gore replaced by William H. Macy with a lot more swagger and humor than the former vice president could ever manage [with] tenacious urgency [and] charismatic rage."

Mooney explains, "I found myself staring down the paradox of taking action on global warming while, at the same time, waiting for incontrovertible 'proof' of man-made climate change. By the time any such proof might be established, it will then be too late to stop the inertia of a world that has hit the tipping point.

"I realized that the best way to get at the crisis was through the medium of science fiction: rather than argue about whether we've got 50 or 100 years left, we explore the fallout from all the time that was wasted in the thick of the argument. Once climate change is our reality, tossing around numbers and probabilities has become a meaningless quibble; climate change simply "is" and the one man remaining has a unique warning to send to the rest of the universe. I'm hoping a play that is both funny and frightening can bring the climate change conversation onto the table in a new and effective way."

Man Cave, suggested for ages 13 and up, will have performances Fri, 5/3 10:45 pm, Sat, 5/4 6 pm, Sun, 5/5 4:30 pm, Fri, 5/10, 9:15 pm, Sat, 5/11 2:45 pm. Tickets will be $12 and can be purchased online at ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­tampafringe.org or at the door. For more details on venue and schedule, visit tampafringe.org.

More on Tim Mooney can be found at http://timmooneyrep.com/ , and video trailers are available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qIit3_XCvU (1 minute) and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f47v7Or7Mf8&t=4s (2 minutes).





