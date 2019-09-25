MATILDA Opens in Florida Rep's Conservatory Program

Florida Repertory Theatre's Education Department presents "Matilda," inspired by the classic novel by Roald Dahl with a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin. The Tony-winning musical sensation runs October 10-13 and 17-19 in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Conservatory tickets are $25/$30 for adults and $10 for students.



"Matilda was an easy choice for our next Conservatory production," says Education Director Kody C Jones. "It highlights the strength and beauty of being different and highlights the power a young person can have when she puts her mind to it."



"Matilda" follows a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Over her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives - as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize, but also appreciate, Matilda's extraordinary personality. But Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing. The school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. Because Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, she could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, "Matilda" is a joyous girl-power romp that took Broadway by storm. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this empowering story about a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The cast of "Matilda" features over 40 students from across Southwest Florida, some veterans of the Conservatory Program, and some making their Florida Rep Conservatory debuts. The cast includes Erica Aicholz, Cadence, Bambrey-Zedd, Athena Rose Belis, Emerson Black, Ella Cameratta, Kylie Campbell, Abby Ciabaton, Chance Cintron, Rilyn Dick, Christian Dinsmore, Matthew Eakins, Caleb Edwards, Elizabeth Fleetham, Trevor Gluski, Carter Gurule, Sophia Gurule, Sophie Hagan, Niyalee Houston, Eleanor Kahle, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Lulu Lieze-Adams, Liza Longenhagen, Macy Magas, Katie Means, Sebastian Moore, Shennan Nelson, Kristen Noble, Ben O'Brien, Natalie Ross, Nathan Ross, Katherine, Schwartzel, Michael Shelley, Johnnieann Smith, Ava Stoeberl, Ella Stroud, Kayci Suskind, Preslie True, Cooper Vandermeer, Annika Veldhuyzen van Zanten, Mia Wagner, Mia Zottolo as Matilda, as well as one of Florida Rep's 2019-2020 Acting Interns, Asher van Meter.



Florida Rep Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo, directs the production, and is joined by a professional design team including Musical Director Carolann Sanita, Choreographer Kayley Jayne Stevens, Set Designer Jordan Moore, Costume Designer Jacquelyn Loy, Lighting Designer Rob Siler, Sound Designer Katie Lowe, and Stage Manager Caycelynn Hoggard. The production staff also includes several Conservatory Students working behind the scenes alongside the professional designers and technicians in various production capacities. They are Jesse Massari, Hannah Mackenzie Robinson, Violet Mann, TaKyla Mozell, Madie Barker, Anna Collins, and Annaliese Moeggenberg.



"Matida" and Florida Rep's Educational Programming is generously sponsored by Sanibel Captiva Community Bank.



"Matilda" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre in the Fort Myers River District over two weekends October 10-13 and 16-19. Performances are Oct. 10-12 and 16-19 at 7 PM and Oct. 12, 13, and 19 at 2 PM. Student matinees at 10:15 AM are set for Oct. 17 and 18.



Tickets are $10 for students with a valid ID and $25/$30 for adults and are available online at www.FloridaRepEducation.org or by calling the box office at 239.332.4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry in the Fort Myers River District, awith free parking is available across the street. Follow Florida Rep Education on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

