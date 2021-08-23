Lightning To Host The 4th Annual Bolts Brew Fest At AMALIE Arena, September 17

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that they will be hosting Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, September 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

The three-hour event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Bolts Brew Fest will kick off Lightning Launch Weekend, a three-day event which will include a number of Lightning activities. Details on Lightning Launch Weekend will be announced at a later date.



General Admission tickets will include unlimited beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more. Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event one hour prior to general admission. VIP includes unlimited beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to AMALIE Arena's VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and one complimentary ticket voucher for one Lightning pre-season game.



Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay's biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event. Creative Loafing is a community partner of Bolts Brew Fest 2021.



Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, August 23 at 1 p.m. at the AMALIE Arena Ticket Office, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Please see above for price breakdown for price points. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.



For more information on Bolts Brew Fest, visit boltsbrewfest.com.