Creative Loafing Tampa Lays Off Staff Members Amid Coronavirus Fallout

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Creative Loafing Tampa is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 7 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department, including sales, production, editorial and events. It's our sincere hope that, after weathering this storm, we'll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment, we can't offer a timeline.



In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of Creative Loafing Tampa's revenue comes from our community being able to gather in public-in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don't have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.



"My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual. We are heartbroken to have to let go our staff of hardworking, talented people," CL Publisher James Howard said. "Until then, our very small, but scrappy staff remains committed to the Tampa Bay area, our advertisers and delivering journalism to the city we love."



We don't know what the future holds, but because Tampa Bay needs as much information as possible during these trying times, we'll be working our asses off to bring you stories you need - and some you don't. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.



It's a hell of a time for everyone, but we're up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.



With love,

The Creative Loafing Team





