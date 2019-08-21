Creative Loafing Extends Voting for Annual 'Best of the Bay'

For the 29th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best local businesses, people, places, and more during the annual Best of the Bay. Voting for Best of the Bay 2019 is open and has now been extended through Wednesday, September 4th.



Nominees were gathered during a month-long open nomination period. Nominations were received for a variety of categories featuring local businesses, people, places, and more. Categories are broken up into: People, Places & Politics; Food & Drink; Arts & Entertainment; and Goods & Services.



Winners will be announced at the Best of the Bay Awards Party at The Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, September 25th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and in the annual Best of the Bay issue online and in print on Thursday, September 26th.



This year's Best of the Bay Awards Party will be a unique opportunity to get your hands on a copy of CL's annual Best of the Bay issue a night early, sample your way around food and drink stations, rub elbows with the prominent locals, enjoy live entertainment, and so much more. Stay tuned for additional details on the party. In the meantime, those interested in attending the Best of the Bay Awards Party can take advantage of early bird pricing for a $20 savings through Friday, August 23rd.



For more information on Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay, to vote, and to find updated "Vote for Us" collateral, visit botbtampabay.com



Creative Loafing is an award-winning alternative, weekly newspaper and website committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, up-to-the-minute local news, and a comprehensive listing of local happenings. Creative Loafing offers readers' unique monthly events and CL Deals, a locally focused platform featuring dining and event experiences at half-off their regular price. For more information about Creative Loafing, visit cltampa.com and cldeals.com.





