Celebrate the Season With Studio Grand Central's Ha-Ha Holiday Cabaret

There's plenty of laughs to be had from stand-up comedians, host and MC Ward Smith, and more.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Studio Grand Central has announced its Ha-Ha-Holiday Cabaret. Local favorite Sydney Reddish, last seen in the smash hit Haunted Cabaret as well as Jobsite Theatre's production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, joins the company's own Anthony Gervais accompanied by Chris Kinney for some classic holiday standards ranging from the naughty to the nice.

There's plenty of laughs to be had from stand-up comedians, host and MC Ward Smith, Florida's Funniest Female 2018 Sheena Reagan, and direct from the Bored Teacher's Comedy Tour that just stopped at the Tampa Theater, Mike Rivera who's also been featured on the View.

Tickets are just $35.00 when you bring an unwrapped toy to benefit The Children's Home Network. Studio Grand Central's resident theater company, The Off-Central Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit professional arts organization committed to providing instruction, development, and theatrical storytelling by sharing the powerful impact of creativity for St. Pete's dynamic and diverse community.



Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, Nov Photo
Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, November 18
During this holiday season Ruth Eckerd Hall will join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Project, to help collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County.  The public is invited to help too.
Review: GEORGE C WOLFES “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage Photo
Review: GEORGE C WOLFE'S “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage
The Colored Museum a play with music was written by George C. Wolfe. The play premiered at the Crossroads Theatre in 1986 and was directed by L. Kenneth Richardson. Wolfe’s work is the focus of 11 individual sketches or “exhibits” and through these revues, recounts satirical and prominent themes and people throughout African-American History and Culture. As the second show in their 2022/2023 “This is America” Season, American Stage planned to stage this show as a way to redefine our ideas of what it means to be African American in Contemporary America. George C. Wolfe’s review show was the winner of the 1988 NAACP Image Award.
Review: Caryl Churchills A NUMBER at Studio Grand Central Photo
Review: Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Studio Grand Central
A Number written by British Playwright Caryl Churchill first premiered in September of 2002 at the Royal Court Theatre in London, England. The play starred Michael Gambon in the role of Salter, and Daniel Craig in the role of Bernard (Et al.). Under critical reception, Churchill’s play was lauded for its use of “significant intellectual depth while imploring an effective economy of style.” Told in a series of five vignettes, the story is set in the near future, where a relationship/conflict between father and sons comes to a head when conflict about the use of human cloning becomes the topic of conversation. The play expresses the deeply divided differences between nature vs. nurture, and the idea that “if we had a do-over, could we atone for our mistakes?” In an article for the New York Times, Ben Brantley described Churchill’s work as, “stunning” and a “gripping dramatic consideration of what happens to autonomous identity in a world where people can be cloned.”
Review: Rick Elises Wildly Inventive PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at the Stage West Playhouse Photo
Review: Rick Elise's Wildly Inventive PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at the Stage West Playhouse
An all-star ensemble with Ryan Bintz soaring to the top as the evil Black Stache!

