Celebrate the Season With Studio Grand Central's Ha-Ha Holiday Cabaret

Studio Grand Central has announced its Ha-Ha-Holiday Cabaret. Local favorite Sydney Reddish, last seen in the smash hit Haunted Cabaret as well as Jobsite Theatre's production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, joins the company's own Anthony Gervais accompanied by Chris Kinney for some classic holiday standards ranging from the naughty to the nice.

There's plenty of laughs to be had from stand-up comedians, host and MC Ward Smith, Florida's Funniest Female 2018 Sheena Reagan, and direct from the Bored Teacher's Comedy Tour that just stopped at the Tampa Theater, Mike Rivera who's also been featured on the View.

Tickets are just $35.00 when you bring an unwrapped toy to benefit The Children's Home Network. Studio Grand Central's resident theater company, The Off-Central Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit professional arts organization committed to providing instruction, development, and theatrical storytelling by sharing the powerful impact of creativity for St. Pete's dynamic and diverse community.