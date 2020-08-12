BWW Previews: “CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE,” A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ONLINE EVENT via Straz Center For The Performing Arts

While Broadway and theatres across the country remain dark, a beloved actor from Hamilton will bring live music into people's homes on August 15.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts will hold an exclusive, one-night-only Livestream concert at 8 pm starring Tony Award®-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer, actor Christopher Jackson, George Washington in Hamilton.

Live from New York's New World Stage, "Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side," will help fundraise for the Center during this unprecedented time in our history.

Alongside his socially-distanced masked band, Christopher will be performing Broadway show tunes, pop hits, original songs, and sharing personal stories about his involvement in many popular musicals. Viewers will also be allowed to text questions during the show in real-time.

In a Zoom interview, Christopher said, "Hopefully, this will put a smile on peoples' faces in a time where there's not a lot to smile about. It's a great mix of shows that I've been fortunate enough to be part of. Being that I come from a pretty exciting pedigree over the last ten years or so, there's a mix of standards and mashups. We're going to enjoy a little of In The Heights, Hamilton, and what I think is going to be a beautiful tribute to one of my idols, Harry Belafonte. We're really excited about that section."

Christopher explained that he'd been eager to get on stage, and this live-streamed production gave him and his band the chance to do it safely.

"It was the opportunity to help, to know that we were going to be doing something that was literally going to be able to help people stay employed, and ease the burden off of all these Centers that are dedicated to serving the public and providing so many different artistic resources to the community. The idea that we could actually safely pull this off was, obviously, very appealing to me. I think we are all trying to find a lane in which we can get back on stage and share what we do with the public. To give them (the viewers) a taste of a live experience means so much. I've been waking up every day and thinking of nothing else. I'm really excited that we can bring it to people in a safe way."

Christopher said that there was no hesitation in helping the Centers across the country.



"It was a no-brainer to want to help them. If we do our job and support them, they will be there when we are able to step out of homes and be together once again. In the meantime, I can't think of any better cause to support. These kinds of institutions saved my life as a young artist and gave me a glimpse of what was possible. Here I am twenty years later, having been in multiple Broadway shows that's clearly defined my life's work, and it starts in places like this. There's no end to the benefits that a performing arts center has in a community. It's not hard to see the value and the impact the centers have."

Christopher said that he hopes that after enjoying "Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side," virtual audience members have smiles on their faces, and feel better than when they sat down to watch.

"I hope we have a good time and feel a little less heavy than when I sat down. My ultimate hope is that everyone is reminded that art happens in real-time, and it only happens when someone is there to receive it. Artists share something because they have to because it becomes as essential as air. At the center of that sharing is love and generosity, and that's what we're trying to promote. My hope is that everyone has a good time and enjoys themselves... because we're going to enjoy ourselves."

The Straz Center's presentation of "Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side," is August 15 at 8 pm. On Friday, August 14, virtual attendees will receive an email with the link, login instructions, and password for this event, along with a series of FAQs. A Video On Demand recording will be available for 72 hours, beginning approximately 1 hour after the live stream ends. The Center asks that you do not share your single household license link for the risk of being excluded from the event. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Virtual/CHRISTOPHER-JACKSON-LIVE-FROM-THE-WEST-SIDE.





