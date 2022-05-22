Arts in Motion to Stage SHREK: THE MUSICAL at the Instructional Performing Arts Center

Here ye! Here ye! Lord Farquaad summons all of his citizens to come see Shrek The Musical! The show is double cast. The Duloc cast performs on May 27th at 7pm and May 28th at 2pm. The Swamp cast performs on May 26th at 7pm and May 28th at 7pm.

Set in a mythical "once upon a time" sort of land, Shrek the Musical is the story of a hulking green ogre (Zachary Trenkle, Rhett Ricardo) who, after being mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isolation. Suddenly, a gang of homeless fairy-tale characters, including Pinocchio (Parker Medlin, Jack Raynor), Humpty Dumpty (Kayleena Pergerson, Hailey Garcia), and the Three Pigs (Rowan Heyman, Phoenix Ruck, Gavin Hinton), raid his sanctuary.

They are then joined by the extremely annoying and scene stealing Donkey (Kevin Grumbley). All of them declare that they've been evicted by the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad (Tristan Haberland, Reagan Ricardo). Shrek strikes a deal: I'll get your homes back, if you give me my home back! But when Shrek and Farquaad meet, the Lord strikes a deal of his own- He'll give the fairy-tale characters their homes back, if Shrek rescues Princess Fiona (Harley White). Shrek obliges, yet finds something appealing about this pretty princess. He likes her. A lot. But why does she always run off when the sun sets?

The show is directed by Mitchell Gonzalez, Assistant Directed by Rhett Ricardo, Music Directed by Brooke Gonzalez, Choreographed by Melissa Walters, Assistant Chreographed by Jayden Parsons, Stage Managed by Briana Clark, Assistant Stage Managed by Robert Kordon, and Produced by Tiffany Arendes Grumbley and Jill Ricardo.

It features Music by Jeanine Tesori and Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay Abaire. It is based on the DreamWorks Animation Film, which was originally based upon the book written by William Steig. Performances take place at PHSC's Instructional Performing Arts Center (IPAC), 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. Follow the round about all the way around. There are signs for the IPAC. Shows will start on time so make sure to not be late!