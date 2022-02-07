American Stage And Creative Pinellas Presents FIRST MONDAYS

American Stage has announced a new free monthly reading series, "First Mondays" in partnership with Creative Pinellas.

The series will happen on the first Monday of each month at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, located at 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo, Fl. "First Mondays" will feature staged readings of excerpts from scripts and short stories with professional actors and artists.

"We are excited to partner with American Stage and host 'First Mondays'" said Creative Pinellas CEO, Barbara St. Clair. "Because we are located close to the center of the county and near the beaches, bringing live performances to the Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Pinewood Park creates another way to introduce and reach new audiences, make high-quality theatre experiences even more accessible to residents and visitors and further share the wealth of artistic talent and creativity that defines Pinellas County."

We will begin this dynamic artistic initiative on Monday, March 7, 2022, with the soul-stirring play, witness... by American Stage's Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright, multi-award-winning artist, and activist Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

"witness...bears theatrical witness to three immigrant mothers, Zahara, Maria, and Famn. Rooted deeply in their faith, they share their harrowing stories of sacrifice and survival in pursuit of that ongoing, often illusive experiment we all call "The American Dream," said Maharaj.

The first reading celebrates Women's History Month and will focus on the shared stories of mothers of all different backgrounds.

Maharaj continued "This inspirational play about the power of the human spirit to overcome provides a platform and a unique view into the universal struggle and sacrifices that all mothers, particularly BIPOC immigrant mothers, face in providing an opportunity for their children to dream without a ceiling and live their full potential."

"First Mondays" will start at 7 p.m. The readings are free and open to the public. Audiences can reserve a seat by going to americanstage.org.

Audiences will be expected to follow American Stage's Health and Safety Policies which include wearing masks and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test. To view the full health and safety policy, go to americanstage.org/health.