BWW Feature: WITCHES OF EASTWICK at Cirkus

Check out the Interview with Cameron Mackintosh for Witches of Eastwick at Cirkus in Stockholm from TV4 Sweden!

Cameron Mackintosh prodcued the musical adoption of John Updikes novel Witches of Eastwick which had its world premier in 2000 at Royal Drury Lane. It was adapted by John Dempsey (lyrics and book) and Dana P. Rowe (music). In the original cast Ian McShane played Darryl Van Horne and Peter Jöback the young Michael Spofford. Since then Peter has dreamed of playing Darryl Van Horne. He has worked several times with Cameron Mackintosh for example as Phantom in Phantom of the opera in West End and on Broadway. So now 19 years later Peter Jöback and Cameron Mackintosh is taking Witches of Eastwick to Sweden and Peter Jöback will play Darryl Van Horne. Michael Spofford will be played by Martin Redhe Nord. The Swedish version is a modernized and updated version with a new song written by Dana P. Rowe especially for Peter Jöback as Darryl Van Horne.

Witches of Eastwick opened the 19th of September at Cirkus in Stockholm and will run till the 14th of December 2019 so far.

The interview is made by Cicci Renström Suurna for the news at the channel TV4.





