Review: FRÅN BROADWAY TO DUVEMÅLA at Rival

This is the ninth year in a row that the musical concert From Broadway to Duvemåla is going on tour through Sweden, with a premiere and ending in Stockholm.

This year's production is one of the strongest both in terms of voice and selection of musical songs, even though, for example, no songs from Les Miserables are included! This year, there is a fantastic mix of really old musical classics to fairly new musical songs that have already become classics. A program that also highlights the range among the artists. From experienced Malena Tuvung, Philip Jalmelid and Martin Redhe Nord to young promising Alma Bengtsson. In addition, German musical star Judith Caspari was included, who was a completely new acquaintance for me, but what an incredibly good voice she has! She has been in, among other things, Anastasia and Tarzan and offered a taste of both of them. Alma Bengtsson was in Dear Evan Hansen this spring. With a strong, clear, emotionally charged voice, she began the number from Dear Evan Hansen, which the others then joined. Many nice ensemble numbers and it was really fun that they did an OZ number where they mixed together songs from both The Wizard of Oz and Wicked.

Musicals are also grand emotional ballads and Philip Jalmelid offered some real goosebumps interpretations in Anthem and Grandpa's Hands from Änglagård.

Martin Redhe Nord can both touch and entertain, which he showed with Ut mot ett hav and a reprise of his medley from last year, which he expanded with more songs. He has a wonderful comedic side.

Malena Tuvung has shown for years that she can sing most things, which she showed not least in an incredibly powerful Listen to your heart from the musical Joyride this year.

With both Philip and Martin on stage, I had hoped for a wonderful number from Kinky Boots, which they had a success in at Uppsala City Theatre, but it didn't fit into the almost two-hour program. With so many great musical songs out there, you can't get everything, but you get a lot and some that I didn't even know I wanted.

In this year's Från Broadway till Duvemåla, there is something for all musical lovers, young and old. The songs are performed by fantastic musical artists with powerful voices who deliver both ballads and rocking pop songs - don't miss out on booking a ticket for a show on this tour!

