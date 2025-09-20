Review: RONJA RÖVARDOTTER/RONJA THE ROBBERS DAUGHTER at Intiman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four years ago, Astrid Lindgren's beloved Ronja Rövardotter was performed at Intiman and now it is time for a new generation of children to experience it on stage.

Ronja, the robber's daughter, is born on a stormy night in Mattisborgen. That same night, Birk, the son of the rival robber leader Borka, is born. Ronja and Birk meet when they are 11 years old and become soul mates. Ronja is a lovely, warm-hearted free spirit who does not want to become a robber when she grows up. Ronja and Birk set off for Mattisskogen where various dangers lurk like wild wolves, weeping dwarves and the charming gnomes. Liberation and reevaluation of old principles run like a common thread.

Kålle Gunnarsson's production captures the essence in Ronja and for anyone who has seen the feature film or the newer series, many scenes will be recognizable and the classic lines are included. One of the most beloved scenes in Ronja is when her foot is stucked in the Rumpnissarna house, and here you will find both charm, coziness and humor, and it was rewarded with the warmest applause of the evening. Who doesn't love rumpnissarna?

Ronja is recommended for ages five and older, and if you're around that age, both the Vildvittrorna and the Grådvärgar may feel a little scary. Caroline Eriksson's costumes are consistently good and she succeeds well by not making the costumes too childish, but rather letting some creatures be a little nasty.

The ensemble portrays their characters well and makes the audience feel like we're part of the band of robbers. The dancing and singing reinforce the band of robbers' feeling in a noisy, homely way.

This year's Ronja is a battery of emotions, laughter, a little fear, emotional, noisy and warm-hearted.

Ronja is a familyadventure which will be appreciated by all ages and family members, some for nostalgic reasons, others for the pure adventure.

Ronja is played until December 30, bring the family and friends and enjoy Ronja. Leave the autumn darkness outside, join the band of robbers, explore Mattisskogen and burst out in a spring scream.

Photo credit: Magnus Gårder

