Review: UNFORTUNATE, THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH at Östgötateatern

I just love how Östgöta Theatre dares to take on musicals that have not been performed in the Nordic countries before. This year they have really managed to find a musical that not many people knew about before and that has only been performed in the UK. The premiere was in 2019 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Then it was played briefly in London and was on a UK Tour and now at Östgöta Theatre. Big kudos to whoever found it and made sure it was staged. Because it is an absolutely wonderful, crazy musical parody!

Most people know Disney's The Little Mermaid. Mermaid Ariel, with her long red hair, falls in love with a prince and dreams of having legs so she can live on land with him. But standing in the way of her happiness is the terrible octopus Ursula. But is she really that terrible? How did she come to be so angry and bitter? Is that the real ending that has been told so far? When we now hear the story from Ursula's perspective, a complete picture of what happened emerges.

Sofia Jung is absolutely wonderful as Ursula, what a voice and comedic talent! I've seen her in other smaller roles, but here she literally and rightfully takes center stage in her enormous and awesome octopus dress. Maja Döbling's clothes are absolutely wonderful and Anna Andersson's mask and wig complete it. Must have been a fun dat at work when they created these creations.

In her youth, the smart Ursula falls in love with the handsome prince Triton (Martin Stokke Mathisen) and her love is reciprocated. Triton's father Neptune (Stefan Clarin) has completely different plans for his son and separates them in a brutal way. Their paths don't cross again until Triton's daughter Ariel (Julia Küster) needs Ursula's help. And that's when we see what really happened to Ariel.

Martin Stokke Mathisen also gets to play out his full range and I've probably never seen him so funny before. He most recently showed that he can sing in Dear Evan Hansen and here he also gets to show that he can really sing powerful songs. Sofia and Martin are absolutely perfect in their roles.

Very impressed by Stefan Clarin who also has a strong voice. Julia Küster is wonderful as a rather stupid comic Ariel. Her facial expressions are absolutely wonderful when she ends up in the prince's kitchen and the French chef Colette (Moa Eklöf) sings about the various wonderful fish she is going to cook.

But no Little Mermaid without crab Sebastian. Lisa Hu Yu embodies Sebastian in a wonderfully comical way.

Here they have really managed to bring out the comic side of everyone and they are highlighted by the costumes. You quickly stop thinking that several characters are puppets that someone in a full body suit controls – they feel alive in some strange way. Camilo Ge Bresky's direction and choreography are so good. Sebastian's stiff crab dance, shrimp dancing the can-can – yes, anything is really possible here! Calle Norléns' text is catchy and up-to-date with many funny references and is delivered with perfect timing.

Unfortunate is a lucky break for all musical lovers!

Playing in Norrköping until October 12th and in Linköping from November 1st to December 6th 2025.

Photo KlaraG (press Östgötateatern)

