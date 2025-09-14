Review: TRASSEL at Oscarsteatern

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The autumn darkness is approaching and with the current state of the world, we really need to laugh a little and what better way to do that than with a classic slam-in-the-door farce? To preserve some summer feeling, Oscarsteatern is moving the laugh-out-loud success Trassel, which was performed at the Krusenstiernska teatern in Kalmar in the summer of 2019. Some of the ensemble from then is returning to their roles now and others are joining this star-studded production. A good opportunity to see large parts of the comedy elite on one and the same stage.

Ray Cooney's Out of order was first performed in 1990 and has been performed in Sweden a few times since then. Edward af Sillén, with his comedic flair, has translated and directed the play so that it both feels updated and gives a 60s feel.

Set in 1964 when the Minister of Justice Ragnar Rundqvist (Peter Dalle) checks into the Grand Hotel with the party secretary Lena Stiernström (Sussie Eriksson) for a secret love meeting. A meeting that is abruptly interrupted when they discover a corpse (Ola Forssmed). Panic breaks out, how are they going to avoid a scandal? Ragnar calls in his confused assistant Göran (Robert Gustafsson) to move the corpse to another location. Complications arise when the hotel director (Per Svensson), the room service waiter (Anders Jansson) and the hotel cleaner (Hanna Dorsin) constantly knock on the door and interrupt their attempts to get rid of the corpse. In the middle of everything, both Lena's jealous husband (Henrik Johansson) and Ragnar's wife (Anki Albertsson) also appear. The confusion and the increasingly desperate attempts to avoid the scandal and hide the corpse roll on at a faster pace. Here things get really tangled, with many hilarious situations and snappy dialogue attracting laughter.

Perfect cast and it is a joy to see how everyone is deliver at their best. Here all the characters make you laugh but some a little more. It is like Ola Forssmed was borned for the role of the increasingly lively corpse where he shines with his unparalleled body control. Robert Gustavsson's confusion becomes a perfect counterpoint to the strict but increasingly desperate Peter Dalle. Sussie Eriksson is the archetype of the happy, cheerful woman of the 60s and has been beautifulled styled in a contemporary way by Camilla Thulin.

If you haven't really kept up with all the mess (Trassel), it all ends with a brilliant quick rerun! The absolute highlight of the performance.

The swedish humorelite delivers the greatest laughs of the autumn!

Phote credit: Mats Bäcker

