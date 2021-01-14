Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! New Line Theatre, STAGES St. Louis, & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of St. Louis winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 St. Louis Award Winners!
Best Ensemble
ANYTHING GOES - STAGES St. Louis - 2015
Best Theatre Staff
STAGES St. Louis
Costume Design of the Decade
Courtney Gibson, Sarah Porter - HEAD OVER HEELS - New Line Theatre - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Michael Hamilton - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Gary F. Bell - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Stray Dog Theatre - 2012
Favorite Social Media
STAGES St. Louis
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Ken and Nancy Kranzberg
Lighting Design of the Decade
Sean Savoie - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
Scott Miller - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018
Performer Of The Decade
Zoe Vonder Haar - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - STAGES St. Louis - 2013
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
A DOLL'S HOUSE - Stray Dog Theatre - 2017
Set Design Of The Decade
James Wolk - MAN OF LA MANCHA - STAGES St. Louis - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Ryan Day - BE MORE CHILL - New Line Theatre - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
STAGES St. Louis
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Kranzberg Arts Foundation
Vocalist Of The Decade
Dominic Dowdy-Windsor - THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE - New Line Theatre - 2018
