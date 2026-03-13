HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Hold Digital Lottery at the Fabulous Fox

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Fabulous Fox has announced the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery for the upcoming engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, hosted on the Lucky Seat digital lottery platform.

For all performances, the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery will open for entries at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Lottery entries will close for the March 28-29 performances on Wednesday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m. Lottery entries will close for the March 31 – April 6 performances on Friday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. and lottery entries will close on Friday, April 3 at 9:30 a.m. for the April 7-12 performances.

The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play The Fabulous Fox for a limited engagement of 2 weeks only, March 28 through April 12.

Each winner is allowed to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Those who would like to enter the lottery, can do so HERE.

HOW TO ENTER

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent by email within a half hour after the closing of the lottery entries at 9:30 a.m. Winners will have until 7:00 p.m. that evening to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.

Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

$40 tickets must be picked up at will call beginning two (2) hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

$40 tickets are void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Show times for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at The Fabulous Fox are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. There will be 7:30 p.m. performances on Sunday, March 29 and Sunday, April 12. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, April 2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is presented by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.