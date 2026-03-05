Stages St. Louis Founder Jack Lane Notches his First Olivier Nominations

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STAGES St. Louis founder Jack Lane may need to clear space on his mantle for additional hardware. This morning, when the Society of London Theatre announced their 2026 nominations for the Olivier Awards, Lane became a first time Olivier nominee. Two of his productions, Evita and The Producers picked up nominations for Best Revival of a Musical.

The four-time Tony award winning producer can now add Olivier Nominee to his growing list of accolades. Since retiring from Stages St. Louis, the company he founded with his late husband Michael Hamilton, Lane has become a Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End, and U.K. producing powerhouse.

Lane is a co-producer on the five-time nominated Evita. In addition to its nomination for Best Musical Revival, the stunning production picked up nominations for Best Actress in a Musical (Rachel Zegler), Best Actor in a Musical (Diego Andres Rodriquez), Choreographer (Fabian Aloise), and Lighting Design (Jon Clark).

The Producers Four nominations included Best Musical Revival and acting nominations for Marc Antolin, Andy Nyman, and Trevor Ashley. The hilarious adaption of Brooks’ 1968 film is currently running at London’s Garrick Theatre. Lane is an investor on the producing team of the critically acclaimed musical comedy.

The new musical Paddington and the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods lead with 11 nominations each. The U.S. based producing team of Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth are also first time Olivier nominees as investors in the runaway smash hit Paddington. The Seattle based husbands were also investors in the nominated revival of Evita.

This year's most nominated plays include the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, Kenrex, and the Tony Award winning transfer of Stereophonic. All My Sons, Kenrex, and Stereophonic tied with six nominations each.

The Olivier Awards will be handed out in London on April 12, 2026, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Nick Mohammed, will mark the 50th Anniversary of the awards celebrating the best in London theatre.