Craig Carnelia to Direct WORKING at Stephens College This March

Tony Award-nominated writer Craig Carnelia will direct a production of WORKING this spring at Stephens College Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Columbia, Missouri.

Performances will run March 18–20 at the Conservatory. Carnelia is one of the original composers of WORKING and the Tony-nominated lyricist behind the Broadway musical Sweet Smell of Success.

Based on the best-selling book by Studs Terkel, WORKING presents a portrait of American workers through a series of songs and monologues exploring the lives of teachers, truck drivers, waitresses, caregivers, and others. The updated version of the musical includes songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, Micki Grant, and Carnelia.

Carnelia currently teaches in the Stephens Conservatory, where he mentors students through his “acting through song” approach while working directly with performers in the production.

His career includes four Broadway shows, two Tony Award nominations, and honors including the Johnny Mercer Award and the Kleban Award. Carnelia will also be inducted this year into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

The production arrives amid renewed attention to Carnelia’s work. His musical Sweet Smell of Success received a concert revival last fall at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center presented by MasterVoices.

Carnelia works alongside his wife, Broadway performer Lisa Brescia, whose credits include the musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and Mamma Mia!. Brescia currently serves as Interim Dean of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College.

Performances

• 7:30 p.m. March 18, 19, and 20

• 11:00 a.m. March 20

Tickets are available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/working-the-musical-tickets-1510194625779