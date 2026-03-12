Stray Dog Theatre to Present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL at Tower Grove Abbey

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stray Dog Theatre will present 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL at the Tower Grove Abbey in St. Louis from April 2 through April 25, 2026.

Based on the 1980 film, the musical features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. The story follows three office workers—Violet, Judy, and Doralee—who push back against their sexist boss and imagine a workplace built on fairness and respect.

The production will be directed by Justin Been and continues Stray Dog Theatre’s season at the historic Tower Grove Abbey venue.

The musical includes songs from Parton’s score, including the title number “9 to 5.”

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled for April 12 and April 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the Tower Grove Abbey box office beginning one hour before each performance. Additional information and ticket purchases are available at straydogtheatre.org or by calling 314-865-1995.