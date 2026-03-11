UK Tour of THE KARATE KID MUSICAL Thrusts Stages St. Louis onto the International Theatre Scene

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stages St. Louis is about to be thrust onto the international theatre scene with the U.K. premiere of The Karate Kid - The Musical. The critically acclaimed world premiere played to sold-out houses during its 5-week run that was originally produced at Stages St. Louis in 2022. Most of the design elements have remained from the Stages production however, the roles have been recast for the British premiere.

The Karate Kid – The Musical was written by screenwriter Mark Kamen, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. It is directed by world-renowned Japanese theatre director Amon Miyamoto. Viral sensations Keone and Mari Madrid, who appeared on NBC’s World of Dance, and So You Think You Can Dance, choreographed the production on a luminous set designed by Tony award winning designer Derek McLane.

The U.K. tour opens April 28, 2026, and runs through August 1, 2026, with stops across England, Scotland, and Wales. The new musical will play theatres in Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham, and Cardiff, before returning to North America for a late fall engagement in Toronto Canda.

When The Karate Kid – The Musical premiered at Stages St. Louis, founding Executive Producer Jack Lane was approaching retirement, and his successor, Andrew Kuhlman had been named. The two producers, along with Lane’s late husband and Stages St. Louis founding artistic director Michael Hamilton, collaborated to land the tryout of the major new musical. Hamilton's successor, Stages current artistic director Gayle Seay, had already been chosen as well. Lane, Hamilton, Kuhlman and Seay were all on hand to enjoy the triumphant success of the world premiere.

Lane, a four time Tony Winner and first time Olivier nominee, has stayed on with The Karate Kid – The Musical as an Associate Producer on the U.K. Tour. He is listed as one of the lead producers of the international tour along with Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, John Gore, Kenny Wax, Michael Wolk, and Leo Stages.

“The reaction to the international tour by the St. Louis community has been terrific,” Lane said. “There is something about St. Louis’ civic pride!”

Broadway World called the St. Louis production, “A stage adaptation that beats the odds.” The local reviewer said, “The creative team tells an emotion packed story in an original production that is remarkable, elegant, and theatrically exciting.”

The tour will feature Singaporean performer Adrian Pang as Mr. Miyagi, with newcomer Gino Ochello as Daniel LaRusso. Abigail Amin will play Daniel’s girlfriend Ali. Joe Simmons plays bad-guy Johnny Lawrence, with Matt Mills as Kobra Kai sensei John Kreese, and Sharon Sexton as Daniels mom Lucille LaRusso.

Tickets are on sale now for the entire tour. Visit thekaratekidmusicaluk.com for more information.

Photo/Artwork Credit: Courtesy of The Karate Kid - The Musical