St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce Spring Production Dates

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce production dates for the final 36 out of 42 participating schools of the 2019-2020 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) season.

The year-long adjudicating process kicked-off with Visitation Academy's Once Upon a Mattress, October 10-12, 2019 and will conclude the last weekend of April. In early May, nominees will be announced in 14 categories, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor and a new category, The Carol B. Loeb Production Enhancement Award.

Modeled on The Tony Awards, the 2019-2020 SLHSMTA season will culminate with an awards ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4 p.m. at The Fabulous Fox Theatre with the Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor advancing to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York. Carol B. Loeb will serve as presenting sponsor with KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 partnering as media sponsors once again.

To view a full list of participating schools and production dates, visit slhsmta.com/participating-schools.





