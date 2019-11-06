St. Louis Actors' Studio to Present A LIFE IN THEATER

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-The-Plow, takes us into the lives of two actors: John, young and rising into the first flush of his success; the other Robert, older, anxious, and beginning to wane. In a series of short, spare, and increasingly raw exchanges, we see the estrangement of youth from age and the wider, inevitable and endless cycle of life, in and out of the theatre.

DATES

Friday, Dec 6, 8pm

Saturday, Dec 7, 8pm

Sunday, Dec 8, 3pm

Thursday, Dec 12, 8pm

Friday, Dec 13, 8pm

Saturday, Dec 14, 8pm

Sunday, Dec 15, 3pm

Thursday, Dec 19, 8pm

Friday, Dec 20, 8pm

Saturday, Dec 21, 8pm

Sunday, Dec 22, 3pm

October 2019 will mark the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.

"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.





