St. Louis Actors' Studio to Present A LIFE IN THEATER
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Glengarry Glen Ross and Speed-The-Plow, takes us into the lives of two actors: John, young and rising into the first flush of his success; the other Robert, older, anxious, and beginning to wane. In a series of short, spare, and increasingly raw exchanges, we see the estrangement of youth from age and the wider, inevitable and endless cycle of life, in and out of the theatre.
For Tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/50324
DATES
Friday, Dec 6, 8pm
Saturday, Dec 7, 8pm
Sunday, Dec 8, 3pm
Thursday, Dec 12, 8pm
Friday, Dec 13, 8pm
Saturday, Dec 14, 8pm
Sunday, Dec 15, 3pm
Thursday, Dec 19, 8pm
Friday, Dec 20, 8pm
Saturday, Dec 21, 8pm
Sunday, Dec 22, 3pm
October 2019 will mark the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.
"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.