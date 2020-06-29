STAGES St. Louis Postpones 2020 Mainstage Season To 2021

In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and after extensive discussions with staff leadership and the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, STAGES St. Louis will officially postpone the 2020 Mainstage Season to 2021.

In addition to the previously announced postponements of A CHORUS LINE and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, STAGES will also postpone ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, which was scheduled to run September 4 - October 4.

Subscribers will receive a mailing the week of July 13 confirming these changes and laying out all possible options for purchased tickets to ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE.

"Our hope was that by late summer or early fall restrictions would begin to lessen and guidelines would be provided from our local government on the reopening of theatres," said STAGES Associate Producer Andrew Kuhlman. "But, while our region has progressed in its response to COVID-19, unfortunately we feel that the postponement of the entire 2020 Season to 2021 is the safest decision for our audience, artists, staff, and community."

STAGES will produce its planned 2020 Mainstage Season in 2021 as the inaugural Season at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, the new artistic home for the organization opening in Downtown Kirkwood this August. The lineup will be as follows:

· ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE (May 28 - June 27, 2021)

· A CHORUS LINE (July 16 - August 15, 2021)

· LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (September 3 - October 3, 2021)

The 2021 Family Theatre Series Production title and schedule will be announced at a later date.

"While we will greatly miss our artists and audience this Season, we look forward to celebrating our 35th Anniversary in 2021," said Executive Producer Jack Lane. "This lineup of shows is a true celebration of musical theatre and STAGES' history. I can't imagine a better season to welcome the community to our gorgeous new home in the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center."

Renewals for the 2021 Season will be sent out in early September and will include information regarding the move to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

Additionally, STAGES' annual summer cabaret fundraiser, Cheers, will be postponed to Sunday, December 20 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The annual Applause Gala will take place as scheduled on Friday, November 6 at the Clayton Ritz-Carlton. The STAGES Performing Arts Academy is currently in session for its summer schedule with new safety guidelines and social distancing policies. Any further changes to the 2020 calendar will be posted on the STAGES website and shared via email and social media.

