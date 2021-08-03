STAGES St. Louis Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season

STAGES St. Louis is the region's foremost not-for-profit theatre company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of musical theatre through excellence in performance and education.

In 2021, STAGES celebrates its 35th anniversary season of producing Broadway-quality theatre. To date, STAGES professionals have produced 103 musicals with nearly 3,400 performances, playing to more than one million patrons.

"Jack Lane, our executive producer, and Michael Hamilton, our artistic director, started STAGES in 1987 to fill a need they saw in the St. Louis community, which was the lack of a mid-size professional theatre company," said Associate Producer Andrew Kuhlman. "STAGES opened that year with a budget of $50,000 and a part-time seasonal staff of eight. Today, the company employs a full-time staff of 16, overseeing a budget of more than $5 million."

All productions are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, and each season, STAGES provides hundreds of complimentary tickets to underserved populations, including low-income seniors.

STAGES employs the best musical theatre artists regionally and nationally. Through auditions in both New York and St. Louis, STAGES attracts not only Broadway talent but also furthers its commitment to support professional St. Louis actors and artists.

In 2021, STAGES relocates to the brand new, state-of-the-art Kirkwood Performing Arts Center as its new artistic home. The celebration starts with the return of the biggest hit in the company's history, "Always...Patsy Cline" (Aug. 6 - Sept. 5), and the STAGES premiere of the international sensation "Jersey Boys" (Sept. 24 - Oct. 24).

Learn more at stagesstlouis.org.