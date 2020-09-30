Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Announces Two New Initiatives For Equity

These include the Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship and the Voices Fund: A Path for Empathy, Dialogue, and Change.

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis announced today the creation of two initiatives that will further the company's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, both onstage and in administration.

"As our country witnesses ongoing civil unrest, the abuses of systemic racism, and the struggles of our marginalized communities, we at Opera Theatre realize there is much more we can do to help nurture and support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in our field," said General Director Andrew Jorgensen. "Our board and staff are united in their commitment to implement these initiatives and to take this step towards greater equity in our art form. Even as we launch these projects, our board is already immersed in a thorough audit of our company-wide practices around equity, diversity, and inclusion - we know that the results will push us to become better allies in the months ahead."

The first initiative, the Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship, will cultivate future leaders in arts administration who come from historically underrepresented backgrounds. Individuals who identify as BIPOC are encouraged to apply for this program, which provides in-depth work experiences to build the skills, knowledge, and capabilities that make careers in the arts possible. Over the course of the program, participants will serve in a full-time position specializing in one department while gaining hands-on experience in a range of essential functions across the organization. Through this fellowship, Opera Theatre hopes to develop successful arts administrators who represent the diversity of our communities and who will add to the vibrant future of the opera field.

Each Fellowship class will include three Fellows selected from a nationwide candidate pool. All Fellows will receive a full-time salary, benefits, professional development opportunities, and a relocation stipend. The Fellowship will launch on January 4, 2021 and conclude on July 30, 2021. In the 2021-22 year and thereafter, the Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship will expand to become a 10-month program. Applications for the inaugural class will open on September 30 with a deadline of October 30. The Clayco Future Leaders program is possible thanks to a generous three-year commitment from Clayco and Bob & Jane Clark.

Opera Theatre also announced the creation of the Voices Fund: A Path for Empathy, Dialogue, and Change. This new fund aims to amplify voices in St. Louis and beyond by supporting projects that create dialogue with the diverse voices and concerns of our region.

"In this extraordinary moment, OTSL is pledging itself to our communities by using the funds raised for the 2020 Spring Gala to launch the Voices Fund: A Path for Empathy, Dialogue, and Change. This fund will be dedicated to lifting the voices of our neighbors, developing new talent, and creating bold, impactful art, all of which is crucial to producing work that advances equity," said General Director Andrew Jorgensen. "We are fortunate to have a board of directors and generous friends of the company who support Opera Theatre's expanding commitment to equity and inclusion, and are grateful to have their partnership as we launch these initiatives."

More than $725,000 from the 2020 Spring Gala will be designated for the Voices Fund. The first project made possible by this fund will be "Songs for St. Louis: A Concert in the Commons," a concert produced in conjunction with the Nine Network. Recorded in the Public Media Commons, the concert will feature three members of OTSL's 2020 Gerdine Young Artist Program, and will be broadcast on Nine PBS on Monday, November 16.

